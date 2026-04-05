Political parties mulling measures to boost birth rate ahead of election

Political parties are already developing their platforms for the upcoming election next spring and are proposing several new measures to try and boost Estonia's flagging birth rate.

The Reform Party and the Social Democrats believe changing the benefit system may bring positive change, while Center and Isamaa are looking at young couples' sense of security and stability.

Reform's Signe Riisalo, a former minister of social protection, said several new policies will be included in the party's election program, including updating parental benefits.

One idea is to increase parental benefits for young people, specifically for first-time parents under 28. Another is to increase them for consecutively born children, so payments rise with the cost of living. Grandparents could also receive parental benefits if they stay home with their grandchildren.

Riisalo said the board sees changes to parental benefits as having the most impact if they are modernized.

"We know that, in addition to the large family benefit, parental benefit has historically increased the number of births in Estonia. Therefore, it is very reasonable to keep up with the times and adjust the parental benefit system in line with changes in working life and the needs of young people," she said.

Center's Jana Toom believes much more needs to be done than changing parental benefits. She said a sense of security is needed, and many problems must to be solved to do this.

Toom highlighted protection in the labor market and housing.

"I understand why this is not wanted. I feel it myself. To now go and encourage young women, who make up a vanishingly small part of society, to give us [more] taxpayers — come on! No one gives birth out of patriotism, right! A much broader package of measures is needed here," she said.

Isamaa's Gerli Lehe also raised the topic of security. She said young families first and foremost need their own home, and they could be helped with a down payment, for example.

"These measures must be such that support younger families. Above all, this means acquiring a home. At the same time, parental benefit must be updated to take into account the cost of living, along with various accompanying services. The whole package must be considered," Lehe said.

The Social Democrat Riina Sikkut also said young people could be helped with housing. She also said child benefits should be distributed more fairly.

"The benefit for the first and second child is lower than for the third, and family benefits do not increase — many families consider this unfair, and the Social Democrats also believe that the benefit for the first and second child should be equalized and possibly increased. Looking at the figures, decisions must be knowledge-based; single parents raising children are living in poverty in Estonia," she said.

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