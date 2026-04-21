X!

Estonia's local governments boosting birth grants to attract families

News
Infant.
Infant. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A growing number of Estonian cities and municipalities are raising childbirth grants, many to €1,000 or more, as they compete to attract and retain growing families.

Several have raised payments to around €1,000 per child, prompting others to follow suit to stay competitive.

In Võru Municipality, the grant will rise from €400 to €1,000 from May 1, largely in response to the City of Võru's own hike.

Võru Municipal Mayor Raul Tohv noted that since their municipality literally surrounds the city, support levels should be similar. "We want to avoid our young families moving into the city," he explained.

Other local governments are making similar moves. Põlva Municipality raised its childbirth grant to €1,000 earlier this year, now matching what the neighboring Kanepi Municipality has offered for years.

Municipal Mayor Maris Neeno acknowledged that families today are facing very challenging circumstances, even just looking at the price of groceries alone.

"This is a small gesture to show we value being born here in Põlva Municipality," she said.

The highest childbirth grant, €1,500, is now offered in Pärnu County's Tori Municipality, reflecting broader concerns over declining birth rates.

"Birth rates are falling quickly, and that actually affects all local governments, including school systems in the long run," said Tori Municipal Mayor Lauri Luur, stressing that schools are a key factor in sustaining rural areas.

Residents welcome the boost

To prevent so-called "benefit tourism," many local governments are paying out the grant in installments tied to continued residency.

Local residents say the support helps, especially for families with limited income.

"This is a good thing the municipality did," said Võru Municipality resident Kristiina Kallas, who said she hopes to have another child at some point.

She added that some mothers do not work outside the home, making the extra financial support especially important.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Estonia looking to deepen cooperation with Hungary's new government

16:55

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company

16:48

Ministry softens plan for switching mobile phone providers in 15 minutes

16:40

Prime minister: There is currently no direct military threat to Estonia

16:25

Rising fuel prices having little effect on traffic

16:18

US Embassy in Estonia 'strongly condemns' Holocaust memorial vandalism

15:59

Russian authorities remove monument to Estonian victims of Soviet deportations

15:25

Estonia's mail carrier Omniva closes custom-designed stamps service

15:21

Argo Ideon: The destruction of Memorial as a moral bankruptcy

15:11

Top Swedish court clears Swedbank ex-CEO in Estonian money laundering case

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.04

Baltics block Slovakia's Fico from using airspace to get to Russia for May 9

20.04

Hungarian researcher stays in Estonia as others consider returning home

20.04

Estonian politicians: Zelenskyy's remarks on the Baltics echo Kremlin line

19.04

Estonia's HIMARS ammunition held up by US weapons deliveries delays

10:23

Estonia's population declines for the second year in a row

08:19

US has paused Estonia's ammunition supplies until end of Iran conflict, says minister

20.04

Simple frikadellisupp remains Estonia's comfort food favorite

09:51

Tallinn Airport jet fuel supply unaffected by international jet fuel crisis

20.04

New Estonian word contest challenging food loanwords like ketšup

20.04

80% of Estonia's drone pilots violate airspace rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo