Estonia's local governments boosting birth grants to attract families

A growing number of Estonian cities and municipalities are raising childbirth grants, many to €1,000 or more, as they compete to attract and retain growing families.

Several have raised payments to around €1,000 per child, prompting others to follow suit to stay competitive.

In Võru Municipality, the grant will rise from €400 to €1,000 from May 1, largely in response to the City of Võru's own hike.

Võru Municipal Mayor Raul Tohv noted that since their municipality literally surrounds the city, support levels should be similar. "We want to avoid our young families moving into the city," he explained.

Other local governments are making similar moves. Põlva Municipality raised its childbirth grant to €1,000 earlier this year, now matching what the neighboring Kanepi Municipality has offered for years.

Municipal Mayor Maris Neeno acknowledged that families today are facing very challenging circumstances, even just looking at the price of groceries alone.

"This is a small gesture to show we value being born here in Põlva Municipality," she said.

The highest childbirth grant, €1,500, is now offered in Pärnu County's Tori Municipality, reflecting broader concerns over declining birth rates.

"Birth rates are falling quickly, and that actually affects all local governments, including school systems in the long run," said Tori Municipal Mayor Lauri Luur, stressing that schools are a key factor in sustaining rural areas.

Residents welcome the boost

To prevent so-called "benefit tourism," many local governments are paying out the grant in installments tied to continued residency.

Local residents say the support helps, especially for families with limited income.

"This is a good thing the municipality did," said Võru Municipality resident Kristiina Kallas, who said she hopes to have another child at some point.

She added that some mothers do not work outside the home, making the extra financial support especially important.

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