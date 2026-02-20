X!

Narva approves €134 million city budget amid opposition criticism

News
Narva Town Hall.
Narva Town Hall. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Narva City Council approved a €134 million budget for 2026, drawing criticism from the opposition despite nearly a quarter of it being earmarked for investments.

Mayor Katri Raik described the budget as conservative but said it will allow the city to continue key investments, including in the city's roads and sidewalks.

"We're building a new kindergarten, a new school, and planning a new sports facility," Raik said, adding that the city will also complete renovations at a dormitory, expand a care home and continue work on Stockholm Square in the city center.

The mayor noted that while residents might hope for additional support during hard times, this budget will not provide it. However, kindergarten teachers, hobby school instructors and coaches will see pay increases, she added.

Opposition members criticized the city council for rejecting their proposals. Urbo Vaarmann, head of the "Plan B Narva City Pulse" electoral alliance, said the coalition ignored calls for support for residents and small businesses, as well as tourism initiatives.

"The worst part is that during the election, we all made big promises of big changes," he said.

City can weigh additional measures

According to Vaarmann, proposals voted down included lighting for the city's riverfront promenade, which he said would support Narva's goal of becoming a tourism hub, and raising the city's childbirth grant to €1,200.

The one-time grant, paid out on the birth of a child, is currently €800 in Narva — €200 less than in neighboring Narva-Jõesuu.

Raik said raising the childbirth grant would be a lovely little step the city could afford. She added that now that Narva finally has a 2026 budget, it can consider additional measures for things like tourism or family support.

The mayor noted Narva's debt burden is expected to remain within 41 percent of the budget this year, though the budget memo warned it could rise to 53 percent by year-end.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition explores contact between technological and organic worlds

18:29

Paavo Nõgene to step down as Tallink CEO

18:13

Minister on asylum bill: Strikes a balance between solidarity and responsibility

17:51

Narva approves €134 million city budget amid opposition criticism

17:23

ERR ratings special: Cold winter ends Reform Party's ratings recovery

16:51

New think tank emerges to 'offer fresh ideas to calcified political sphere'

16:17

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog's species also found in Estonia

16:02

Nele Peil: Effect of food prices on inflation bigger than we imagine

15:31

MEP: US has no desire for prolonged Iran military involvement

15:14

Estonian intel: Communication disruptions hobble Russian efforts in Ukraine

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.02

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on Estonia's Lake Peipus

19.02

Estonia jails Israeli citizen for spying for Russia's FSB Updated

19.02

Estonia plans 600 eastern border bunkers as Baltic Defense Line advances

19.02

Watch: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina in live Olympic action this evening on ETV2

19.02

Estonia's ski star Kelly Sildaru on injury, Eileen Gu and turning 24 at the Winter Olympics

19.02

Rail Baltica rail costs in Estonia far lower per kilometer than in Latvia

11:48

Estonia to boycott Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony

19.02

Elderly Estonian couple planning assisted death after Supreme Court landmark ruling

19.02

Estonian police to use drones to catch drivers running red lights

19.02

Last of Tartu's corner stores disappearing one by one

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo