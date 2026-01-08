X!

Narva planning to modernize public transport infrastructure with EU funds

News
Electronic bus timetable.
Electronic bus timetable. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

At the end of 2025, Narva City Council's development and economy department submitted an application for EU funds to modernize the public transport infrastructure in Ida-Viru County's urban areas.

The project aims to introduce digital solutions to the public transport system and improve the surrounding urban environment.

According to the city's official website, if the application is approved, Narva plans to modernize up to 37 public transport stops, install 37 digital information boards with real-time data, and add up to 32 waiting pavilions.

The total budget for the project, which also includes Kohtla-Järve, Jõhvi, and Sillamäe, is €1.43 million. Of this, 70 percent is financed by the European Union under a measure to develop major urban areas. Narva is prepared to contribute €214,000 from its budget and hopes to receive around €500,000 in EU funds.

If the project is approved, work in Narva is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028 at the latest.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Georgian restaurant fire in Tallinn Old Town caused by unclean ventilation system

19:53

Kiki ball and drag show set for Tartu's Aparaaditehas this January

19:50

Old Christmas trees take center stage at traditional concert in Tartu's Raadi

19:43

Estonian rowers battle blazing sun as they pass halfway in Atlantic challenge

19:25

New Tartu art exhibition explores tension between light and darkness

19:09

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

18:43

Narva planning to modernize public transport infrastructure with EU funds

18:01

Fishing sector appeals cormorant cull with state

17:20

Tartu Station photo exhibition brings Dance Festival moments into everyday life

16:38

LHV tops pension fund productivity in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

08:35

Tallinn apartment blocks facing garbage overflow headaches

10:05

Estonian foreign minister: Trump's recent moves should make Putin worried

13:10

Estonia mulling social tax change, implications for couriers and digital nomads

07.01

Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

07.01

Prices in Estonia rise 4.1% in December Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo