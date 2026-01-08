Narva planning to modernize public transport infrastructure with EU funds

At the end of 2025, Narva City Council's development and economy department submitted an application for EU funds to modernize the public transport infrastructure in Ida-Viru County's urban areas.

The project aims to introduce digital solutions to the public transport system and improve the surrounding urban environment.

According to the city's official website, if the application is approved, Narva plans to modernize up to 37 public transport stops, install 37 digital information boards with real-time data, and add up to 32 waiting pavilions.

The total budget for the project, which also includes Kohtla-Järve, Jõhvi, and Sillamäe, is €1.43 million. Of this, 70 percent is financed by the European Union under a measure to develop major urban areas. Narva is prepared to contribute €214,000 from its budget and hopes to receive around €500,000 in EU funds.

If the project is approved, work in Narva is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028 at the latest.

