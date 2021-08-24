Gallery: Raivo Tafenau quartet opens Jazzkaar Festival

On August 23, the Jazzkaar 2021 festival started at Vaba Lava in Tallinn, with the Raivo Tafenau quartet, along with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, performing at the opening concert.

Among others participants, French multi-instrumental vocalist Mino Cinelu, Norwegian trumpet player Nils Petter Molvaer, Swiss pianist-minimalist Nik Bärtsch and the Dutch trio Tin Men and the Telephone are set to perform at Jazzkaar.

Estonian artists include Argo Vals Band, Dagö, deLULU, Janno Trump Clarity Ensemble, Joel Remmel Trio, Mingo Rajandi Quintet, Modulshtein, Raimond Mägi Trio and others.

Jazzkaar's concerts and special events will take place all over Estonia from August 23-29.

