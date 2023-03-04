Final 'Melchior the Apothecary' movie coming to Estonian cinemas this April

The final film in the Estonian move trilogy "Melchior the Apothecary" is set to be released in several new countries this spring. The Estonian premiere of "Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter" will take place in Tallinn on April 10 before being shown in cinemas across the country from April 14.

According to director Elmo Nüganen, the third part of the trilogy will answer several questions left unanswered by the first and second films. "Cinema audiences who have seen the previous films already know the daughter of the executioner, who is at the center of the events in the third film. It's a story about past tragedies and love, but also of the obstacles that beset Melchior, who must solve another murder mystery."

The first two "Melchior the Apothecary" movies attracted more viewers to Estonian cinemas than any other films last year. Nearly 130,000 went to see the first installment in the trilogy, while over 86,000 saw the second. The films are now gaining evening more viewers on the Telia and Elisa video on demand platforms.

The trilogy is based on the bestselling novels of the same name, by Indrek Hargla, who is also one of the movies' screenwriters. Along with Nüganen and fellow screenwriter Olle Mirme, Hargla intertwined characters and events from the books into the scripts for the movie series, while also introducing some new and exciting twists.

On Saturday March 4, all three parts of the trilogy will be shown at the Fantasporto International Film Festival in Porto, Portugal.

The first two films in the series are also due to be screened at the Boston Baltic Film Festival in the U.S. between March 3 and 5.

