'Melchior the Apothecary' wins two awards at film festival in US

News
"Melchior the Apothecary: The Ghost," part two of the Melchior Trilogy. Source: Robert Lang
News

The first part of the "Melchior the Apothecary" (Estonian: Apteeker Melchior) trilogy received two awards at the Screamfest genre film festival in the United States: the award for best cinematography was given to Mihkel Soe and the award for best editing to Marion Koppel.

Mihkel Soe said that the "Melchior" trilogy was his biggest cinematic effort to date. "The preparation and filming were extremely meticulous, and the crew was the largest in Estonian film history," Soe said.

"The Screamfest award is a tribute to our whole team, including every camera assistant, lighting technician and colorist who worked on this picture," Soe added.

Parts one and two of the trilogy were the most popular films in Estonian theaters this year, with over 200,000 tickets sold.

The third and final part of the "Melchior the Apothecary," "The Executioner's Daughter," will be released the next year.

The "Melchior the Apothecary" trilogy is based on the same-titled best-selling novels by Indrek Hargla.

Screamfest is one of the largest and oldest genre film festivals in North America, focusing on international horror, thriller and science fiction films.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:22

Scientists seek insulation solutions for 9-story apartment buildings

17:44

Colonel: Observing elite units helps predict Russia's next move in Kherson

17:16

Construction of Estonian Business School's high-rise could start soon

17:14

Helme blocks Mihkelson from representing Estonia abroad

17:13

Gallery: ECB President Lagarde visits Estonia, gives public lecture

16:25

'Melchior the Apothecary' wins two awards at film festival in US

16:14

Bar Association to investigate plaintiff's lawyer in Mihkelson case

15:43

Interview | American student on swapping Virginia for Estonia

15:12

Solman: Companies received €638 million in governmental aid last year

14:49

Operail nine-month freight volumes halved due to Russia sanctions

Watch again

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

10:29

Daily: EKRE councilor who hit cyclist was working as Bolt driver at time

03.11

Ossipenko taken into custody after circuit court rules arrest necessary Updated

03.11

Government not planning to compensate large companies for energy costs

03.11

Reinsalu: Ukraine's integration with NATO reinforces Estonia's security

07:48

Ministry calls for assessing local councilors' Estonian language levels

09:34

EU Commissioner: Substitute found for every last molecule of Russian gas

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: