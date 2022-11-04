'Melchior the Apothecary' wins two awards at film festival in US

The first part of the "Melchior the Apothecary" (Estonian: Apteeker Melchior) trilogy received two awards at the Screamfest genre film festival in the United States: the award for best cinematography was given to Mihkel Soe and the award for best editing to Marion Koppel.

Mihkel Soe said that the "Melchior" trilogy was his biggest cinematic effort to date. "The preparation and filming were extremely meticulous, and the crew was the largest in Estonian film history," Soe said.

"The Screamfest award is a tribute to our whole team, including every camera assistant, lighting technician and colorist who worked on this picture," Soe added.

Parts one and two of the trilogy were the most popular films in Estonian theaters this year, with over 200,000 tickets sold.

The third and final part of the "Melchior the Apothecary," "The Executioner's Daughter," will be released the next year.

The "Melchior the Apothecary" trilogy is based on the same-titled best-selling novels by Indrek Hargla.

Screamfest is one of the largest and oldest genre film festivals in North America, focusing on international horror, thriller and science fiction films.

--

