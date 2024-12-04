X!

Estonian short films showcased at London Baltic Film Festival

London Baltic Film Festival.
London Baltic Film Festival. Source: London Baltic Film Festival
On Wednesday, Alternative States – a selection of Estonian short films will be shown at the London Baltic Film Festival. Among the films included are "Tree of Many Faces" by Johannes Magnus Aule and "Dear Passengers" by Madli Lääne.

The London Baltic Film Festival is an annual festival showcasing the latest feature films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

According to a press release, rooted in the region's complex history and shifting political landscapes, Baltic cinema is a fascinating blend of historical context, cultural exploration, and artistic expression.

This year, the festival is being held at Rich Mix in London.

The Estonian short film showcase begins at 6.15 p.m. U.K. time on Wednesday, December 4 and is followed by a Q and A with director Johannes Magnus Aule.

More information, including the full list of short films included in the program, is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

