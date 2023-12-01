Voting opens to determine Tartu's 2023 'Deed of the Year'

The City of Tartu in conjunction with Tartu Postimees is once again calling for residents and friends of the city to vote for the event or undertaking deemed most deserving of the title "Deed of the Year."

Voters are able to choose their favorite from among the projects and events shortlisted on the Tartu City website here, on the website of Tartu Postimees or by using the voucher that appears in Tartu Postimees' paper edition. Voters also have the option to submit their own suggestions that did not make it onto this year's shortlist.

Voting is open until December 19 inclusive. All those who cast their vote will be entered into a prize draw, with the chance to win books and souvenirs related to the city. The winner of Tartu's 2023 Deed of the Year will be announced on December 28.

The rather eclectic list of projects and events in the running for this year's award is listed in full below:

Anna Hints' film "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood"

Gren's heat storage facility

Holm Park Football Stadium

The waterfront promenade between the Kaarsild (Arch) Bridge and the Rahu (Peace) Bridge

Karel Tilga finishes 4th in the decathlon at the World Athletics Championships

Restoration of the Knorring Manor House

The main building of the Tartu animal shelter

Community bar "Mülä" and bakery "Käkk"

The Konrad Mägi exhibition at the Estonian National Museum (ERM)

Maarjamõisa activity park

Mart Kivastik's film "Taevatrepp" ("Stairway to Heaven")

The NET sports hall

New building at Pärli School

Riia maantee roundabout

Renovated Ristikhein kindergarten

One hundred benches installed in the city's urban space

Launch of the student-created satellite "ESTCube 2" into space

Tähtvere sports park with outdoor athletics and trick riders' pumptracks

New buildings for the Tartu University Hospital Children's Ward and Ear Clinic

Vaccine created by University of Tartu researchers against a dangerous tropical disease

Last year, Tartu residents selected the renovation of the Emajõe City Swimming pool as their deed of the year. Previous winners have included the hosting of WRC Rally Estonia (2020), and the construction of the new Estonian National Museum (ERM) building (2016).

