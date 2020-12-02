news

Voting opens for Tartu's Deed of the Year 2020

Tartu and the Christmas Village of Light at night.
Tartu and the Christmas Village of Light at night. Source: Krister Rajandu
Tartu has launched its annual Deed of the Year award for the 23rd time. All residents and friends of the city can participate in the voting which ends on December 17.

Tartu's Deed of the Year will be announced at noon on 29 December, on Town Hall Square.

  • This year's candidates for Deed of the Year are:
  • Renovation of the Annelinn Upper Secondary School
  • Asta and Katre Õimu Eesti Kõnekäänud I and II
  • World Rally Championship Rally Estonia
  • Car-Free Avenue
  • Bolt scooter rental
  • Opening of the BMX Cross Hall in the former Visa Hall
  • Welfare Masters begin assisting the elderly
  • The return of biodiversity to city centre parks
  • Karl Morgenstern 250 exhibitions and other events
  • Performances with audio description and subtitles in Theatre Vanemuine
  • Klubi Tartu Maraton virtual sporting events
  • South Estonian Week of Flavours 'From Forest to Plate'
  • Fairy tale exhibition 'Once Upon a Time' at the Estonian National Museum
  • Play and recreation area in Annelinn, Kaunas pst 58a
  • Paju 2 high-rise building
  • Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty
  • University of Tartu Delta Centre academic and a research building
  • Skating rink on the Town Hall Square
  • New Lodjakoda barge workshop complex

The Deed of the Year award is run by Tartu Postimees and the Tartu City Government. You can vote on Tartu's website https://www.tartu.ee/aastategu2020, on the Tartu Postimees website or with the voucher published in the Tartu Postimees newspaper. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

