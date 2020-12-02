Voting opens for Tartu's Deed of the Year 2020

Tartu has launched its annual Deed of the Year award for the 23rd time. All residents and friends of the city can participate in the voting which ends on December 17.

Tartu's Deed of the Year will be announced at noon on 29 December, on Town Hall Square.

This year's candidates for Deed of the Year are:

Renovation of the Annelinn Upper Secondary School

Asta and Katre Õimu Eesti Kõnekäänud I and II

World Rally Championship Rally Estonia

Car-Free Avenue

Bolt scooter rental

Opening of the BMX Cross Hall in the former Visa Hall

Welfare Masters begin assisting the elderly

The return of biodiversity to city centre parks

Karl Morgenstern 250 exhibitions and other events

Performances with audio description and subtitles in Theatre Vanemuine

Klubi Tartu Maraton virtual sporting events

South Estonian Week of Flavours 'From Forest to Plate'

Fairy tale exhibition 'Once Upon a Time' at the Estonian National Museum

Play and recreation area in Annelinn, Kaunas pst 58a

Paju 2 high-rise building

Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty

University of Tartu Delta Centre academic and a research building

Skating rink on the Town Hall Square

New Lodjakoda barge workshop complex

The Deed of the Year award is run by Tartu Postimees and the Tartu City Government. You can vote on Tartu's website https://www.tartu.ee/aastategu2020, on the Tartu Postimees website or with the voucher published in the Tartu Postimees newspaper.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!