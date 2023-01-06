Kaspar Viilup picked as film journalist of the year

ERR's Kultuur (culture) portal managing editor Kaspar Viilup has been nominated film journalist of the year for 2022.

Andrei Liimets, one of the union of film journalists' (Filmiajakirjanike Ühing) panel responsible for choosing the winner said: "Kaspar deserves recognition both for his impressive work as editor-in-chief of ERR's culture portal and for his rapid development as a critic."

Others deserving or recognition include German Golub for his strong and courageous articles in the Sirp cultural publication, and Eero Epner, author of a biography of Estonian actor Lembit Ulfsak (1947-2017).

Viilup has headed up the culture portal since 2015 and has contributed to Sirp, Müürileht and several other cultural publications.

Maria Ulfsak-Šeripova, a film critic and daugther of Lembit Ulfsak, was winner in 2021.

--

