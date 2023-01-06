Kaspar Viilup picked as film journalist of the year

News
Kaspar Viilup.
Kaspar Viilup. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

ERR's Kultuur (culture) portal managing editor Kaspar Viilup has been nominated film journalist of the year for 2022.

Andrei Liimets, one of the union of film journalists' (Filmiajakirjanike Ühing) panel responsible for choosing the winner said: "Kaspar deserves recognition both for his impressive work as editor-in-chief of ERR's culture portal and for his rapid development as a critic."

Others deserving or recognition include German Golub for his strong and courageous articles in the Sirp cultural publication, and Eero Epner, author of a biography of Estonian actor Lembit Ulfsak (1947-2017).

Viilup has headed up the culture portal since 2015 and has contributed to Sirp, Müürileht and several other cultural publications.

Maria Ulfsak-Šeripova, a film critic and daugther of Lembit Ulfsak, was winner in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Kultuur

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:42

Estonia's inflation fell to 17.5 percent in December

18:45

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

18:15

Levadia Tallinn president: Karpin picture made me feel hurt

17:45

Ukrainian war refugee photographers to exhibit in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak

17:23

Piret Hartman: Livelihood of creatives is my priority

16:50

Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

16:26

Joint bid wins Viljandi Hospital construction tender

16:15

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

15:58

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

15:16

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

05.01

Parties double down on 3% GDP defense spending goal after Herem's warning

07:37

Temperatures down to as low as -20C in Estonia heading into the weekend

09:43

Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: