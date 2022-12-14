New website showcases Estonian film archives

The National Archives and Film Institute this week launched a new website arkaader.ee to showcase old and new Estonian films.

The platform offers long and short documentaries, animated children's movies, adverts and concerts as well as older and newer feature films ranging in price from free to €5.90. A monthly ticket costs €8.80.

"Arkaader solves the question that has plagued film enthusiasts time and time again: where can I see this or that Estonian film?" Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute, said. "Estonian viewers now have, regardless of the location, easy, convenient, and guaranteed access to heritage films."

Eva Näripea, director of the National Archive's film archive, said inspiration was taken from the UK, Denmark and Sweden which have all put their film archives online in recent years.

A virtual classroom will be added to the website in 2023.

