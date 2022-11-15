Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

News
Pipedrive logo.
Pipedrive logo. Source: Pipedrive/Helis Hämarsalu
News

Estonia's IT industry is starting to feel the effects of the economic crisis and redundancies have already been announced. The Unemployment Insurance Fund said other sectors made staffing cuts last month.

On Tuesday it was reported that Pipedrive will lay off 143 employees and approximately half of the redundancies will be made at the company's Tallinn and Tartu offices.

Agur Jõgi, Pipedrive's chief technology officer, said momentum has slowed in the IT sector. The cuts will mean laying off 13 percent of the firm's workforce, he told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"It's not that there is no longer a demand for good IT people, but the growth and pace has slowed and we need to respond accordingly," he said.

The company primarily works with small businesses and these firms are some of the first to feel the impact of difficult economic conditions.

"On the other hand, the positive thing is that when the economy changes, small businesses are the first to bounce back with new ideas," Jõgi told AK.

The manufacturing sector has also been hit, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said, such as the wood industry.

Usually, the organization is given a month's notice if a company is planning a round of collective redundancies.

"If we take 2020 as a comparison, where there were pandemic redundancies, there were just over 200 notifications throughout the year and around 7,500 jobs were lost. Now there have been 96 notifications this year and around 2,700 jobs lost," said Karin Andre, head of the fund.

She said the announcements show there is a "cooling" in the economy and there are also fewer job offers being advertised this autumn.

SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor does not believe mass redundancies are on the cards at the moment but agrees unemployment figures are ticking upward.

"Registered unemployment has moved upwards in an upward trend, but it is not something very broad-based at the moment. It has been noticeable in the manufacturing sector and especially in the part of the economy that was somehow linked to the Swedish real estate market," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

22:30

MFA: Estonia stands in solidarity with Poland, NATO allies consulting Updated

22:09

Estonian defense minister: Situation in Poland is very serious

20:42

Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

19:37

Western municipalities interested in opening ice roads this winter

17:29

Two Estonians make US Student League debuts

17:08

Defense ministry: Anti-personnel landmines would hinder NATO allies

16:58

Narva ex-mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov to run for Riigikogu with Center Party

16:12

Estonian PM Kallas meets Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin in Helsinki

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

15:42

Reinsalu in Brussels: Europe needs to contribute more to Ukrainian victory

err news feature

Most Read articles

08:21

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

22:30

MFA: Estonia stands in solidarity with Poland, NATO allies consulting Updated

14.11

Minister: Estonia will generally no longer side against Israel in UN votes

09:44

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

14.11

Ukrainian refugees interested in moving to Narva

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: