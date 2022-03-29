Rahva Raamat's Viru Center store named 2022 Bookstore of the Year in London

News
The award-winning Viru Keskus store of Estonian bookstore chain Rahva Raamat.
The award-winning Viru Keskus store of Estonian bookstore chain Rahva Raamat. Source: Tõnu Tunnel
News

The recently renovated Rahva Raamat location in Tallinn's Viru Center was awarded the 2022 Bookstore of the Year Award by the London Book Fair. The Rahva Raamat store had been nominated alongside La Mistral in Madrid and Norli Universitetsgata in Oslo.

"We are very happy that the transformation of the Viru Center bookstore, which lasted nearly a year and a half, was such a success that it was noted in the wider world as well," said Rahva Raamat board chairman Viljar Ots.

The chain's Viru Center store was commended for "demonstrating the importance of sustainability throughout its refurbishment, combining 'fusion environments' that respect their roots, nourish nostalgia, and also provide modern technical services," according to a London Book Fair press release detailing this year's winners of its International Excellence Awards.

"These all combine to create a wonderful, cultural oasis for its community and customers, regardless of their language, interests or age, served by knowledgeable staff who are inspired to offer a level of service that matches the stimulating environment," the fair noted.

"The updated store has been very well received by the people of Estonia, and our sales have increased by 30 percent on year," Ots said. "We are especially delighted by visitors who write on our social media accounts that they'd even spend the night at our store, the store is that cozy."

The interior of the newly renovated Viru bookstore was designed by UDDU Architects led by Mari Ots, with environmental design work provided by graphic design agency Velvet.

The International Excellence Award will be presented to Rahva Raamat's Viru store at the LBF gala in London on April 7.

Rahva Raamat bookstores have previously been shortlisted for the title of Bookstore of the Year as well, including the Viru Center store previously reaching the top four in 2016 and the Tallinn Old Town store being chosen among the top three in 2020.

Click here to read more about all the winners of the 2022 London Book Fair International Excellence Awards.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

14:23

Riho Terras: The Defense Forces needs to be given as much money as it takes

14:04

Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

13:57

Expert: Ukraine should be given offensive weapons

13:25

Feature: A friend is better than a phrasebook

13:04

March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

12:51

Second state refugee reception center opened in Tartu on Monday

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

12:18

UK daily: NATO flank urgently needs strengthening, says Estonian president

11:49

Rahva Raamat's Viru Center store named 2022 Bookstore of the Year in London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

Real estate expert: Rental prices surge due to Ukrainian refugee demand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: