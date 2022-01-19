Literature Year kicks off on Hiiumaa

The year 2022 is dedicated to literature, on the island of Hiiumaa, and the themed year got its official launch on Wednesday, January 19, the 80th birthday of Hiiumaa writer Paul-Eerik Rummo.

In connection with Paul-Eerik Rummo's 80th birthday, Paul-Eerik Rummo Week is taking place in Hiiumaa libraries, during which Rummo's poems and stories will be read and a discussion about Rummo in Estonian literature will take place. All libraries in Hiiumaa have exhibitions about the life and work of Rummo.

In addition to Rummo, there will be two more round anniversaries for writers related to Hiiumaa this year - Ave Alavainu 80 and Tõnu Õnnepalu 60.

If we talk about writers related to Hiiumaa more broadly, this list is enriched by, for example, Vaapo Vaher, Fred Jüssi, Marie Under, Julius Oengo, Jaan Kross, Ellen Niit, Viiu Härm-Rummo, Aino Kallas, Herman Sergo, Esta Aksli.

"Within the framework of the Year of Literature, a literary festival is planned to be held in Hiiumaa for the first time, but there are other ideas and thoughts. Everyone interested can contribute to the calendar of activities related to the Year of Literature," Kristel Üksvärav, Head of Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster said.

"The desire is to involve all kinds of different actors and parties in the Year of Literature in Hiiumaa. A creative approach is expected with the aim of highlighting issues related to literature, books and verbal expression. It is also important to value the language of Hiiumaa."

The aim of the theme years is to value the people associated with Hiiumaa and culturally significant places through the concept of the theme years and to link the field of culture and tourism.

Every year, one topic or cultural field is brought to the fore, which is related to the anniversaries of cultural people and places of cultural-historical significance in Hiiumaa.

--

