Estonia's skiers fail to qualify in Beijing individual sprint event

Estonia's skiers failed to advance beyond qualification in the individual sprint event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing Tuesday.

The team placed 41st both with the women's and the men's athletes, while no skiers attained the required 30 points to qualify.

Of individual finishers, from the women, Mariel Merlii Pulles was 41st Kaidy Kaasiku finished 48th , her sister Keidy Kaasiku was 62nd and Aveli Uustalu came 64th.

From the men, Henri Roos took 41st place, 12.12 seconds behind winner Lucas Chanava of France.

Marko Kilp was 45th and Martin Himma placed 48th (+15.04).

As noted none of the skiers placed highly enough to qualify.

