Government appoints Kaupo Rosin as Foreign Intelligence Service chief

Rosin's candidacy was proposed by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform), and his five-year term starts November 1.

He will replace Mikk Marran, who is cutting short his second five-year term in order to head up the state forestry commission, the RMK, also from November 1.

Rosin's candidacy was also put to the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee as per standard practice.

The Foreign Intelligence Service performs a function which roughly combines that of the CIA and the NSA in the US, or MI6 and GCHQ in the UK, namely amassing, analyzing and communicating data on external security threats affecting Estonia, ensuring secure communication within state classified networks and conducting counter-intelligence activity to protect Estonian diplomats abroad, and military personnel serving in foreign operations, as well as overseeing the security of classified foreign intel.

Col. Rosin is moving from the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Cyber Command, which he has headed since summer, to take on the intelligence service role.

He is a former deputy director of the analysis unit at the NATO HQ intelligence and security division(2018-2022), and commanded the EDF intelligence center 2012-2018.

