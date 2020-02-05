February 24 broadcasts to include visually and hearing impaired versions

The TV broadcast of the independence day events on February 24, the 102nd anniversary of Estonian independence, including the president's speech, will carry both description translations for the visually-impaired, and sign language and subtitles for the hearing -impaired.

The aids for the visually-impaired are the first of their kind to have accompanies independence day events, according to ERR's Menu portal.

The development follows the success of last year's Song and Dance Festival, which had reached a wider audience than ever before by using the same interpretations, according to Jakob Rosin, board chair of the Estonians with disabilities organization (Eesti Puuetega Inimeste) and chair of the Estonian association for the blind (Eesti Pimedate Liit).

"This is a one-off project, but we want such solutions to become an integral part of every major event for Estonia," Rosin added.

The February 24 concert takes place at the Ugala Theater in Viljandi, hosting the events this year. A narrator has a prepared descriptive text broadcast in sync with the performance.

ERR's channel ETV2 will carry the president's speech with both subtitles and sign language.

"Important events in Estonian life should bring joy and joy to everyone. It is great that this year, on the anniversary of the republic's founding, we are taking another step in the right direction," said Juta Saarevet, head of disability rights at the justice ministry.

The description translation for the visually-impaired can also be activated via an alternative audio channel for Estonian television, carried by TV digital boxes, according to ERR.

