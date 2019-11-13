ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

A disability rights group is petitioning to change the law so that staff members are obliged to offer disabled travellers assistance at train stations.

The Estonian Chamber of Disabled People (Eesti Puuetega Inimeste Koda) wants the change written into the Maritime Safety Act and the Railway Act, something which they say has been postponed for the last ten years. 

The chamber's CEO Anneli Habicht told ERR that writing the change into the law would help people with disabilities who want to live as independent and full lives as possible. 

Habicht said currently the situation is that the train carrier is responsible for providing assistance to people on the trains, and in general this system works. However, when a person reaches the train station, they have no one to ask for help.

"If a visually impaired or blind person, for example, takes a train from Tallinn to Tartu on their own and needs help to reach the platform, the taxi stand or a public transport stop, they would need help. It is not provided today, or very sporadically. A person can ask [for help] and there may be an opportunity. But it's not regulated, it's not organized," Habicht said.

As there are few train stations in Estonia, the change would mainly affect Tartu and Tallinn stations. Habicht said, for example, helping people with disabilities could be part of the security duties. 

However, according to the Explanatory Memorandum to the Maritime Safety Act and Railway Bill Amendment Act, it is possible that the adoption of such a proposal could be postponed for at least another five years. 

Habicht said this is not acceptable. "In Tallinn and Pärnu bus stations a service already exists and satisfaction is high. So why limit this service to bus passengers only? We should have it at bigger train stations as well."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

11:04

Committee decides society is not ready for legalization of cannabis

10:36

Centre Party leaders demand Kallas apologize for Ratas remarks

10:04

Turkish national gets suspended sentence after TV host traffic death

09:30

Huko Aaspõllu: Pharmacy reform has failed

09:02

Järvik: I haven't done anything that I should resign for

08:33

Prime Minister: Investigation will be launched into Järvik's activities

12.11

Power grid company Elering to invest €111 million with help of EU funds

12.11

State needs central coordinator in crisis situations

12.11

Toomas Sildam: Ministers' words carry double weight

12.11

14-year-old Tallinn Zoo lioness dies

12.11

Up to 46.3 million shares up for grabs in Coop Pank IPO next week

12.11

Tallinn does not support Reform's kindergarten language transition bill

12.11

Finance ministry analysis: more non-ethnic Estonian civil servants needed

12.11

Inflow of alcohol taxes increase by 10.7 percent

12.11

New EKRE minister Kaimar Karu in first interview: the weak need protection

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: