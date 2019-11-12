ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Village for adults with autism to be built in Liikva

Preparations for construction of Päikeseküla in Liikva village.
Preparations for construction of Päikeseküla in Liikva village. Source: ERR
A dedicated village for adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and various intellectual disabilities is being built within the Harku Municipality village of Liikva in Harju County, to be completed in 2020.

The village is meant for adults with ASD, Down syndrome and other rare disorders. The project should be completed in 2020, at a total cost of over €4 million, reported ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera.

The buildings in the village will consist of laminated log houses built in Finland, the parts of which should reach Estonia next month. The houses take one week to put together.

Finland's Kontiotuote OY produces over 1,000 houses per year and exports them to many different countries, but this is the first such order the company has received.

"The purpose of these structures is special," Kontio Global Sales Director Eino Hekali said. "Technically as well — these are very energy-efficient buildings. This is an entire village."

Preparations for the construction of the village began two years ago, with construction itself to begin this month. Funding for the project was sourced from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the Estonian state as well as donations.

"We've now reached an agreement regarding construction," explained Janno Kell, project manager at the Liikva Päikesekodu foundation, adding that the outfitting of the village and arrangements for living there will be addressed in the next stage.

The village will consist of three family homes for ten people each, one of which will be dedicated to Russian-speaking residents. An additional building will be built for recreation and work purposes.

The new village is meant first and foremost for people with autism from nearby municipalities and Tallinn.

"Our plan is to begin by offering day- and weekly care, which at a later stage will transition to permanent services," Kell said. "The need for this tends to come up after a child or client loses one or both of their parents."

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

accessibilityliikvaintellectual disabilities
