Cornerstone to be laid for €7.5 million senior living building in Tallinn

The cornerstone for a €7.5 million senior living apartment building to be built by construction company Nordlin Ehitus in Põhja-Tallinn will be laid in a special ceremony on Tuesday.

The building to be erected at Maleva 18 will consist of 76 one-room and four two-room apartments.

The apartments will be designed for maximum accessibility, and 80 percent of the building's units have been designed in accordance with housing requirements for people with disabilities.

The ground floor will include common areas as well as rooms for support services.

The building is scheduled to be completed by August 2020.

The total cost of the project is €7.5 million; it is being co-financed by the Kredex Foundation in the amount of €2.5 million.

