ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Dwelling Price Index changes 2005-2019
Dwelling Price Index changes 2005-2019 Source: Statistics Estonia
News

Property prices in Estonia rose both year-on-year (y-o-y) to Q1 2019, and when compared with Q4 2018, Statistics Estonia reports. The rises affected houses in particular, and were seen across two different indices, the Dwelling Price Index and the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index. Only in Tallinn was a very small drop seen, and this solely with apartments, between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.

Dwelling Price Index

The Dwelling Price Index increased by 5.9 percent y-o-y in Q1 2019, according to Statistics Estonia, continuing an upward trend for the past nine years. House prices in particular rose.

The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings. The Dwelling Price Indices cover both apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).

Prices of apartments increased by 4.9 percent and the prices of houses by 8.4 percent y-o-y in Q1 2019. Apartment prices in Tallinn and environs, as well as Tartu and Pärnu, rose by around 4 percent over the same period.

The rest of Estonia outside these three main population centers saw an even bigger rise, at 12 percent y-o-y to Q1 2019.

The increase of the Dwelling Price Index on the previous quarter in Q1 2019 was 1.7 percent.

The breakdown between apartments and houses over this time period was 1.1 percent and 3.1 percent increases respectively.

Apartment prices in Tallinn actually fell slightly between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, by 0.3 percent, but increased by close to 4 percent just outside Tallinn, as well as in Tartu and Pärnu, and by 3 percent in the rest of Estonia.

Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index rose by 3.3 per cent y-o-y in Q1 2019. The rise compared with Q4 2018 was even higher, at 3.3 percent.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index time series begins at Q1 2005; major repairs and maintenance were included from the Q1 2007 and insurance connected with dwellings from Q1 2012.

--

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organizations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniaestonian economystatisticshouse prices in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

Opinion
11:02

National guard officer service recognized by defense ministry medal

09:21

Major manhunt underway after two Tallinn taxi drivers gunned down, one dead

09:06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

08:31

Estonia signs €40 million anti-tank weaponry procurement

20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

Business
18.06

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:15

Police: Alleged Telliskivi shooter 30 year-old man called Raivo

12:28

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

11:02

National guard officer service recognized by defense ministry medal

09:21

Major manhunt underway after two Tallinn taxi drivers gunned down, one dead

09:06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

08:31

Estonia signs €40 million anti-tank weaponry procurement

20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

20.06

Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

19.06

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

19.06

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: