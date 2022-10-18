Gallery: Coastal defense conscripts exercise with German marines

Joint Estonian-German exercise, involving EDF coastal defense conscripts, at Tallinn's mine harbor (Miinisadam).
Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) conscripts took part in a joint exercise with German marines in Tallinn Monday.

The rehearsals were part of Exercise Baltic Tiger and took place at the Mine Harbor (Miinisadam), the Estonian Navy's (Merevägi) headquarters, and involved conscripts from the Coastal Defense Division (Rannikukaitsedivisjon), part of the navy (which in turn is organizationally a part of the EDF).

2nd Lt Taavi Tammaru, course commander, said: "Our conscripts got a good overview of the tactics, procedures and knowledge from professional German marines - everything that is needed for the protection of various unknown areas and objects, including ports."

Philipp G. of the German Navy's port defense group added that the exercise scenario involved the planned reinforcement of NATO forces.

In addition to training on defending the mine harbor, the conscripts rehearsed setting up a checkpoint, observation, mine clearance, vehicle search and other procedures,

The course has been running several weeks, and once completed, the EDF conscripts will attend the basic marine course.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

