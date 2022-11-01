René Innos starts work as Cyber Command chief

Lt Col. Rene Innos (foreground).
Lt Col. Rene Innos (foreground). Source: mil.ee
Lieutenant Colonel René Innos has been appointed head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Cyber Command, replacing Colonel Kaupo Rosin, who has started work as Director General of the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet).

Innos had previously served as deputy commander of Cyber Command, where he started work in September last year.

The Cyber ​​Command was set up in 2018, and oversees the headquarters and communications battalion (Staabi- ja sidepataljon), the information and communication technology center (Info- ja kommunikatsioonitehnoloogia keskus), , the cyber and information operations center (Küber- ja infooperatsioonide keskus) and the strategic communication center (strateegilise kommunikatsiooni keskus).

Cyber Command is in turn under the auspieces of the Ministry of Defense.

Lt Col. Innos has served in the EDF since 1997 and from 2018 to 2021 was a staff officer with the Estonian Permanent Mission to NATO, until being appointed deputy commander of Cyber Command in August 2021.

He has served in foreign operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Both Lt Col. Innos and Col. Kaupo Rosin started in their new roles on November 1; Rosin replaces Mikk Marran, who was appointed head of the state forestry commission, the RMK, in summer.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

