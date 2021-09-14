Lt. Col. Rene Innos inaugurated as chief of Estonia's Cyber Command

Lt. Col. Rene Innos become the head of Estonia's Cyber Command on Tuesday taking over from Col. Andres Hairk.

"Five years ago, when it was decided to establish the Cyber Command in Estonia and Colonel Hairk became its commander, he was one of the first chiefs of cyber command in the world," Lt. Gen. Martin Herem, commander of the defense forces, said.

"Colonel Hairk has had to lead the command and develop information systems in a situation where this field is developing at a tremendous speed all over the world. Recently, a ranking of countries in cyber security was published, in which Estonia ranked third. To retire to the reserve in a situation where you are third in the world and first in Estonia is pretty good," the chief of defense said.

Hairk, who was the commander of the Cyber Command from 2018-2021, is about to take up the duties of the commander of the cyber defense unit of the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps after retirement.

Innos, the new chief of Cyber Command, enrolled in a military college from conscript service and served in various positions in the Kalev Infantry Battalion, the Peace Operations Center and the Signal Battalion.

He served as the chief of staff of the Headquarters and Signal Battalion from 2009-2011 and as commander of the battalion from 2015-2018. He went on to serve as staff officer at Estonia's permanent representation to NATO from 2018-2021 and took up the duties of deputy chief of the Cyber Command from August 1 this year.

Innos has served in international operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

The main mission of the Cyber Command is to carry out operations in cyberspace in order to provide command support for the Ministry of Defense's area of responsibility.

The units operating under the Cyber Command are the Headquarters and Signal Battalion, the Center for Information and Communication Technology, the Cyber and Information Operations Center, the Strategic Communication Center and the Headquarters and Support Company.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!