Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

News
Chinese embassy building in Tallinn.
Chinese embassy building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Estonia has hit out at content on that country which appeared in the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service's (Välisluureamet) yearbook as published on Tuesday.

In a statement the embassy said that the yearbook's China-related content was: "Full of subjective assumptions, cold war mentality and ideological prejudice," adding that: "Its content concerning China has no factual basis at all.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this move," the statement continues as written.

The statement goes on to say that China is committed to bilateral relations on an equitable basis, including with Estonia, and the non-interference in other countries' domestic affairs, adding that, while "constructive comments and well-meaning criticism" are welcome, malicious attacks and smears are not.

"We urge the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service to view China objectively and impartially, stop spreading false information and undermining China-Estonia relations," the statement adds.

The Foreign Intelligence Service yearbook reports that the Chinese embassy in Tallinn has been collecting the email data of Estonian citizens and residents, in order to use them in disseminating propaganda.

This is part of a more focused and targeted approach from Beijing which has appeared in recent years, the intelligence service says, as evidenced by sanctions on individuals, including MEPs, and on countries and the exports, for instance from Lithuania.

An embassy representing the Republic of China (i.e. Taiwan) opened in Vilnius late last year.

The English-language version of the yearbook is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16.02

Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

16.02

Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

16.02

Government office: Independence day ceremony can go ahead with spectators

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

16.02

Baltic states call OSCE meeting over Belarus' military exercises

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

16.02

Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

16.02

Prime minister sceptical over state funding for WTA tournament

16.02

Independence Day parade to include K9 Thunder, British and French tanks

16.02

Tallinn strategy chief: New transport model helps to make better decisions

16.02

Intelligence service: Ukraine is the key to Russia's imperial dreams

16.02

FM: Russia's recognition of Donbas would violate international law

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

16.02

Municipalities must wait on installing speed cameras

16.02

Gallery: Kelly Sildaru receives slopestyle bronze in medal ceremony

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

16.02

Marran: No signs Russian units moving away from Ukrainian border

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

15.02

Intelligence service: From 2021, China embassy more personalized in tactics

15.02

Canadian-Estonian donates more than €2 million to University of Tartu

16.02

Marran: No signs Russian units moving away from Ukrainian border

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: