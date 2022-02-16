Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Estonia has hit out at content on that country which appeared in the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service's (Välisluureamet) yearbook as published on Tuesday.

In a statement the embassy said that the yearbook's China-related content was: "Full of subjective assumptions, cold war mentality and ideological prejudice," adding that: "Its content concerning China has no factual basis at all.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this move," the statement continues as written.

The statement goes on to say that China is committed to bilateral relations on an equitable basis, including with Estonia, and the non-interference in other countries' domestic affairs, adding that, while "constructive comments and well-meaning criticism" are welcome, malicious attacks and smears are not.

"We urge the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service to view China objectively and impartially, stop spreading false information and undermining China-Estonia relations," the statement adds.

The Foreign Intelligence Service yearbook reports that the Chinese embassy in Tallinn has been collecting the email data of Estonian citizens and residents, in order to use them in disseminating propaganda.

This is part of a more focused and targeted approach from Beijing which has appeared in recent years, the intelligence service says, as evidenced by sanctions on individuals, including MEPs, and on countries and the exports, for instance from Lithuania.

An embassy representing the Republic of China (i.e. Taiwan) opened in Vilnius late last year.

The English-language version of the yearbook is here.

