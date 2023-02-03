Swedish prime minister to visit Estonia next week

Next Tuesday, February 7, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson will visit Estonia. The Swedish PM will meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and President Alar Karis during the visit.

With Sweden holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2023, next Tuesday's meetings will touch on issues related to its priorities of creating a greener, safer and freer Europe.

According to an Estonian government press release, discussions will focus on ways to continue supporting Ukraine and bring an end to Russia's war of aggression. Security and defense issues, including Sweden's accession to NATO are also on the agenda, along with ways to continue to develop regional and bilateral cooperation.

The joint press conference between Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson will be broadcast live on YouTube (in English) from 11.50 a.m. Estonian time on Tuesday, February 7 here. 

Editor: Michael Cole

