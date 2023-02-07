Watch again: Estonian and Swedish prime ministers give press conference

Ulf Kristersson.
Ulf Kristersson. Source: Johannes Frandsen, Regeringskansliet
Press conference of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson is visiting Estonia on Tuesday. Kristersson will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at 10 a.m. and the two will give a joint press conference at 11:50 a.m. ERR News brings the press conference to readers live.

The Swedish PM will also meet with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg Palace at 12:25 p.m.

The meetings will concentrate on Sweden's EU presidency priorities, including a greener, safer and freer Europe. Other topics include ways to continue supporting Ukraine and stop Russia's aggression; security and national defense topics, including Sweden's NATO accession. Regional and mutual cooperation will also be discussed.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

