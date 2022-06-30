1.4 magnitude earthquake measured off Estonian coast

A 1.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the northwestern coast of Estonia on Tuesday, the second this month.

The quake was registered by the Finnish and Estonian Seismic Monitoring System under Alliklepa Bay, west of the Pakri Islands at 8:34 p.m. on June 28.

The location was determined as 59.284 °N, 23.758 °E (or X: 6571776, Y: 486206) at a depth of about four kilometers.

A bigger tremor, measuring 2.3, occurred on June 13 in a similar location. This was almost 22 times bigger than Tuesday's aftershock, said Heidi Soosalu, a seismologist at the Estonian Geological Survey.

Parkri cliffs. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Earthquakes can occur in a series, during which a larger event can be preceded by smaller foreshocks or followed by aftershocks. Such cases have rarely been observed in Estonia," she said.

The biggest earthquake ever recorded in Estonia measured a magnitude of 4.3 on October 25, 1976 at Osmussaare.

The Earthquake Magnitude Scale says quakes under 2.5 can usually not be felt and are only recorded by a seismograph. Tremors between 2.5 to 5.4 can often be felt but only cause minor damage.

