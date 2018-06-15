Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

The third earthquake to hit Estonia this year was registered in Lääneranna Municipality, near the Western Estonian town of Lihula, on Wednesday.

The magnitude 1 quake was registered at 13:59 EEST on Wednsday, 13 June, at a depth of 4 kilometers, regional paper Lääne Elu reported the Geological Survey of Estonia as saying.

The previous earthquake to hit Estonia was a magnitude 1.7 quake at a depth of 1 kilometer registered approximately 5 kilometres east of Haapsalu on at 3:21 on 4 March.

Based on historical data, the Haapsalu-Hiiuma-Vormsi region may be considered relatively seismically active, as the area has seen multiple earthquakes.