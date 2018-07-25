Safety barrier to be built on Pakri Cliff

The Estonian Road Administration together with Lääne-Harju Municipality are to install a barrier on Pakri Cliff, near the coastal town of Paldiski, where two people have died this year after driving their vehicles off the cliff.

The most recent fatal crash happened in May, when a 28-year-old man drove off the cliff and into the sea.

According to Erki Ruben, deputy mayor of Lääne-Harju Municipality, the municipality likewise intends to close the stretch of road leading from Pakri Lighthouse to the edge of the cliff to motor vehicles.

A similar barrier was installed on Türisalu Cliff, east of Pakri, in 2008, after about a dozen people were killed or severely injured there over the course of a decade.