Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

For the second time in a month and a half, a car was driven off Pakri Cliff, near the Northwestern Estonian coastal town of Paldiski, and into the sea on Wednesday evening. Emergency responders found a body in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

An emergency call was placed at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday that a dark-colored vehicle had been spotted entirely submerged in the sea approximately 15-20 meters from the shore.

Responding to the scene, rescue workers of the Maritime Rescue's North Prefecture discovered a body in the vehicle.

Rescuers also discovered a World War II-era artillery shell on the beach near the scene, which was removed by the North Estonian Bomb Squad.

The discovered artillery shell and car crash were unrelated.

In early April, another vehicle drove off the cliff near Pakri Lighthouse and into the sea. The body of the driver was recovered two days later.