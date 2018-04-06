news

No bodies found in car that drove off cliff near Paldiski Thursday night ({{commentsTotal}})

The BMW that drove off of Pakri Cliff on Thursday night was recovered with the help of a crane on Friday. April 6, 2018.
The BMW that drove off of Pakri Cliff on Thursday night was recovered with the help of a crane on Friday. April 6, 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A car which eyewitnesses say drove off Pakri Cliff near Paldiski at around midnight on Thursday night was lifted out of the sea by crane early on Friday afternoon. No bodies were found either in the car or in the water nearby.

Spokespeople for the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that the car was lifted out of the sea at 12:56 p.m. on Friday. Police are now working to determine the owner of the BMW hatchback and whether there were people inside the vehicle when it drove off the cliff.

Eyewitnesses told emergency services that they saw a car drive off the cliff and fall into the sea in the vicinity of Pakri Lighthouse around midnight on Thursday night. By morning, the vehicle had drifted some 10-15 meters away from the shore.

Police, rescue services and paramedics had been dispatched to the scene immediately, however rescue workers and a helicopter were unable to launch a rescue operation during the night due to strong winds and foggy conditions.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the PPA vessel EML Kindral Kurvits (PVL-101) arrived on the scene carrying divers, who were able to establish that the right side front passenger door of the vehicle was open and that the vehicle had no license plates.

A dog found on the shore has been taken to a veterinarian to find out whether the animal is microchipped and, if so, identify the animal and its owner. It was not immediately clear whether the dog was linked to the crash.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

