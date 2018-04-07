Police identify owner of car that drove off cliff near Paldiski

news

BMW being lifted out of the sea at Pakri Cliff in Northwestern Estonia on Friday afternoon. April 6, 2018.
BMW being lifted out of the sea at Pakri Cliff in Northwestern Estonia on Friday afternoon. April 6, 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Police in Estonia have determined the owner of a car which according to eyewitnesses drove off Pakri Cliff, near the town of Paldiski, around midnight on Thursday night.

"The owner of the BMW 120i vehicle has been determined, but their whereabouts have yet to be determined," spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Friday evening.

According to the spokespeople, search operations with a sonar were to continue in the area on Saturday morning.

Spokespeople for the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that the car was lifted out of the sea at 12:56 p.m. on Friday.

Eyewitnesses told emergency services that they saw a car drive off the cliff and fall into the sea in the vicinity of Pakri Lighthouse around midnight on Thursday night. By morning, the vehicle had drifted some 10-15 meters away from the shore.

Police, rescue services and paramedics had been dispatched to the scene immediately, however rescue workers and a helicopter were unable to launch a rescue operation during the night due to strong winds and foggy conditions.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the PPA vessel EML Kindral Kurvits (PVL-101) arrived on the scene carrying divers, who were able to establish that the right side front passenger door of the vehicle was open and that the vehicle had no license plates.

A criminal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

