Government decides to ease Hiiu County and smaller island restrictions

The government made a decision on Thursday to abandon the mask-wearing obligation and to ease hobby education restrictions in Hiiumaa and other smaller permanently inhabited islands, such as Kihnu, Ruhnu and Vormsi.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) told Vikerraadio's morning show "Vikerhommik" on Friday that since the COVID-19 infection rates are low and most people on the islands are vaccinated, the government made a decision to ease restrictions there.

"Two somewhat specific things are that you do not have to wear a mask in Hiiumaa and the small islands. And restrictions regarding hobby education will certainly be eased. You do not have to quarantine if you have been in contact (with an infected person - ed) and capacity restrictions will also be dropped," Aab said.

The state chancellery will draw up the respective order next week and it will get approved after, Aab said and added that the government also discussed dropping the coronavirus certificate obligation in public indoor spaces, but a decision was made to maintain this restriction. "The borders of Hiiumaa are not closed and there will be people travelling there from the mainland."

The government did not establish a specific coronavirus infection indicator for other counties to receive similar treatment and will monitor the situation and make decisions when the county vaccination rate and infection rate are comparable to that of Hiiumaa.

--

