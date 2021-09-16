Government still discussing lifting Hiiu County's covid restrictions

The government will continue to discuss Hiiu County's exemption from coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday.

This week the coalition has been discussing if all coronavirus restrictions could be lifted from the small western island of Hiiu.

The island has a vaccination rate of 73.64 percent for adults - Estonia's highest - and 64.5 percent for all residents including children.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Thursday, Kallas said the topic is being discussed with the government's scientific advisory council.

"When we reach certain levels, the scientific council also agreed that these control measures could be abandoned," Kallas said.

The government will continue to discuss coronavirus restrictions at a cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Kallas proposed the idea to the council on Monday.

Hiiu County has a population of approximately 9,000.

