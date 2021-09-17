Health Board: 174 hospitalized patients, 532 new covid cases, three deaths

As of Friday morning, 174 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 532 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the hospitalized patients, 123 (70.7 percent) are unvaccinated and 51 (29.3 percent) are vaccinated.

In total, 6,442 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 8.3 percent. Of the new cases, 391 (73.5 percent) were unvaccinated and 141 (26.5 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

In total, 745,243 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 670,182 of them having already received their second dose. 3,785 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 439.06, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths over the last 24 hours, involving a 72-year old man, a 77-year old woman and an 85-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,322 people in Estonia in total.

174 people receiving treatment in hospital, 17 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 174 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 12 under assisted breathing. There are 17 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,442 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 532 returning positive and 5,910 negative – a positive rate of 8.6 percent.

There have been 1,841,389 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 148,923 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

138,898 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 45,607 (32.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 93,291 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

