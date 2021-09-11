AK: Summer heatwave factor in higher death rate for 2021 so far

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Piret Viiklepp, head of registers department at the National Institute for Health Development Source: ERR
News

1,600 more people have died in Estonia in the first seven months of this year than at the same point in 2020. The midsummer heatwave has been identified as the main factor, ETV news show 'Aktuaane kaamera' (AK) reported Friday evening, with those with underlying, chronic illnesses particularly hard hit.

Piret Viiklepp, head of registers department at the National Institute for Health Development (Tervise arengu instituut), told AK that: "Those people who are older, more vulnerable, suffer from a great many chronic diseases, for them, this sudden heatwave was just too much. [...] This is not a heat stroke, but the effect of the heat on the chronically ill, whose hearts could not stand up to it."

In June this year, 1,368 people died in Estonia, compared with 1,175 in June 2020

In July, 1,330 people died. In July 2020 the figure was 1,251.

This gives an increase of 272 for June and July alone, while over the year to July the rise is 1,600 deaths on 2020, AK said.

COVID-19 was not a major factor in the raised mortality rates – June and July saw 28 deaths relating to the coronavirus, AK reported.

Excessive mortality occurred most during the week of midsummer and the first week of July, precisely the time when the worst of the heatwave struck.

Viiklepp told AK it was common that heat claims most of its victims at the beginning of a hot spell, when the body is not used to such a sharp contrast in temperature. A lack of public knowledge on how to deal with hot weather was also a factor, she said.

Hans Orru, associate professor in environmental health at the University of Tartu, told AK that even small increases in temperatures can make their effects on mortality rates known.

Orru said: "If the temperatures are higher, if the maximum temperatures are more than 27C, we will see a small increase in mortality, if more than 30C, the increase is already quite large."

The older the person is, the greater the likelihood that the heat may become fatal to them, Orru added, while even in hospitals, the high temperatures had been a problem.

He said: "Several students who worked in hospitals over the summer talked about how it was 30C+ degrees in many wards. Where patients had to be evacuated from one ward to another. Admittedly, this was just one building, but there are a lot of hospitals in Estonia where the temperatures are very high in summer and this should be dealt with very quickly."

The same problem exists in many care homes, though Vassili Novak, chief of the emergency medicine center of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), told AK that Emergency Rooms saw no noticeable increase in deaths.

Heatwave victims often pass doctors by, particularly in the case of those with chronic illnesses, rather than otherwise healthy individuals suffering from heatstroke, AK reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

15:44

AK: Summer heatwave factor in higher death rate for 2021 so far

15:32

Portal: Major covid outbreak prompts school to switch to remote learning

14:37

NATO Ambassador: The aftermath of 9/11 is still with us

13:25

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

13:13

Gallery: Estonians dominate Tallinn Half-Marathon top finishers' list Updated

13:08

Estonian Navy taking leading role in NATO Exercise Northern Coasts 2021

12:24

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

12:17

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

11:40

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 493 new covid cases, one death

11:21

Laanet: Zapad 2021 escalates highly tense international security situation

10:58

News portal: Zapad 2021 starts, 200,000 troops taking part

09:18

Survey: Homelessness down by nearly a third in past decade

09:10

Tänak second in Rally Acropolis going into day three

10.09

Juhan Kivirähk: Alienation down to politicians' backlog

10.09

Over 1,000 people running for Tallinn city council

10.09

Tallinn fuel prices still highest of Baltic capitals

10.09

Prosecutor general: Planned Postimees-backed MS Estonia dive not illegal

10.09

Asylum proceedings for arrivals from Afghanistan not being expedited

10.09

George Orwell's first published novel translated into Estonian

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.09

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

09.09

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

10.09

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

12:17

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

10:16

Three EU states join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

12:24

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

10.09

Government updates COVID-19 risk matrix

13:25

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: