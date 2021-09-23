Government postpones lifting of coronavirus measures in Hiiumaa

A model of Hiiumaa.
A model of Hiiumaa. Source: Juhan Hepner / ERR
The government has postponed lifting coronavirus measures on the island of Hiiumaa until October, saying that the required vaccination coverage has not been reached yet.

"The government will return to the matter of making an exception for Hiiumaa when the epidemiological situation warrants it, which is believed to be in three weeks' time," the government's media adviser Kateriin Pajumägi told ERR on Thursday.

"The government can approve the order when Hiiumaa hits 70 percent of general full vaccination coverage and 85 percent in the elderly risk group," she added.

Data from the Health Board suggests 66.41 percent of the population of Hiiumaa is fully vaccinated. Pajumägi said that vaccination coverage in the elderly age group is 86.6 percent in Hiiumaa.

"In addition to vaccination coverage, the government is also keeping an eye on other coronavirus indicators, including the rate of infection, number of people hospitalized etc.," Pajumägi said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas suggested considering whether measures could be lifted in Hiiumaa on September 13.

Head of the COVID-19 scientific advisory council Irja Lutsar told ERR on Thursday that ending restrictions in Hiiumaa is up to the government.

"The question should be put to the government. The council found that all measures could be lifted if Hiiumaa has achieved 70 percent of vaccination coverage, which it hadn't last week, while they are close. But there needs to be an agreement between the local and central government. We only provide recommendations," Lutsar said.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

