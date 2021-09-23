Scientific council not recommending more restrictions

The government's scientific advisory council has not suggested more restrictions be implemented, council head Professor Irja Lutsar said on Thursday.

"We advised the government to maintain the current situation as it is now. We did not recommend any additional measures - neither to add nor to take them away. Although we have so few measures that there is nothing to take away from them," Lutsar said.

Lutsar is still in favor of people wearing masks especially in indoor spaces which are poorly ventilated.

Talking about vaccination of children, she said she was unsure about the vaccination of under 12s, which pharmaceutical company Pfizer BioNTech announced earlier this week.

"First of all, I would like to see the analysis of BioNTech's data not as a press release with very little data, where some things are very interesting and quite different from what we have seen before," Lutsar said.

"Secondly, we need to agree on what problem we will solve when we start vaccinating children," she added.

Lutsar said the decision to remove restrictions on the island of Hiiumaa, which has almost reached 70 percent of all adults, is in the government's hands.

"We only give recommendations," she said.

--

