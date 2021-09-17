Wastewater study shows even spread of coronavirus throughout Estonia

The coronavirus has spread evenly all over Estonia the results of the University of Tartu's latest wastewater study shows.

In southern Estonia, the amount of virus has decreased, while in central Estonia the number of settlements with high virus concentrations has grown. The island of Hiiumaa remains free of the coronavirus.

Tanel Tenson, the lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds at the University of Tartu, said it is good that in recent weeks there has not been a marked increase in the levels of virus.

In southern Estonia, the coronavirus level is still slightly higher than the index describing the average situation in Estonia, but the situation has somewhat improved compared to last week, he said.

At the same time, the virus concentration has grown in several settlements of central Estonia and in Pärnu County.

"The results suggest that in the coming weeks, the increase in new infection cases will be quite similar to the current situation," Tenson explained.

Results of the wastewater study between September 13-17, 2021. Source: University of Tartu

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!