Health Board: 175 hospitalized patients, 366 new covid cases, two deaths

As of Monday morning, 175 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 366 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the hospitalized patients, 127 (72.6 percent) are unvaccinated and 48 (27.4 percent) are vaccinated.

In total, 4,418 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 8.3 percent. Of the new cases, 274 (74.8 percent) were unvaccinated and 92 (25.2 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

In total, 748,406 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 677,038 of them having already received their second dose. 1,753 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 469.08, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths over the last 24 hours, involving a 79-year old man and an 84-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,328 people in Estonia in total.

175 people receiving treatment in hospital, 18 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 175 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 12 under assisted breathing. There are 18 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,418 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 366 returning positive and 4,052 negative – a positive rate of 8.3 percent.

There have been 1,858,707 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 150,142 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

139,726 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 45,771 (32.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 93,955 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!