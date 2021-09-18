Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 20

Only five European countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, September 20.

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are valid from Monday. The three-tier system is coded red, yellow and green.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day average rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and under.

Andorra 66,95

Czechia 40,87

Holy See 0

Hungary 34,58

Poland 14,58

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day average rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Denmark 133,72

Finland 136,55

Germany 175,61

Iceland 157,63

Italy 127,71

Luxembourg 153,33

Malta 130,6

Netherlands 197,79

Portugal 194,48

Romania 130,38

San Marino 194,47

Slovakia 100,92

Spain 143,59

Sweden 147,07

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day average rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 282,38

Belgium 237,61

Bulgaria 283

Croatia 264,95

Cyprus 315,09

France 241,51

Greece 315,73

Ireland 405,46

Lithuania 394,76

Liechtenstein 301,96

Latvia 255,49

Monaco 236,98

Norway 355,84

Slovenia 508,38

Switzerland 430,38

United Kingdom 727,08

Arrivals from Red-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!