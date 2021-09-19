139 people hospitalized with Covid, one death

A vaccination bus. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
As of the morning of Sunday, September 19, 139 people are in need of hospital treatment for symptomatic COVID-19. Hospitals have a total of 161 patients with the coronavirus of whom 113 or 70.2 percent are unvaccinated and 48 (29.8 percent) have completed their vaccination cycle.

Hospitals opened 14 new treatment cases. One patient diagnosed with the coronavirus, aged 97, died.

Estonia analyzed 5,889 test results in the last 24 hours of which 462 were positive. Of those diagnosed, 342 were unvaccinated, while 120 had completed their immunization cycle.

In all, 3,004 doses of vaccine were administered in the last day. Estonia has now administered 1,333,197 doses of vaccine. The vaccination coverage of the adult population with at least one dose is 66.1 percent.

