Health Board: 154 hospitalized patients, 391 new covid cases, three deaths

As of Saturday morning, 154 people are being treated in hospital for coronavirus and 391 new cases were diagnosed during the last day. Three people died.

Two women aged 93 and 91 died after becoming infected with coronavirus and one man, aged 81. The total number of people who have died after testing positive for covid-19 in Estonia is 1,325.

Of the patients in hospital, 111 - 72.1 percent - had not been vaccinated while the remaining 43 had been had completed the vaccination cycle. Eighteen new cases were opened yesterday.

In total, 7,011 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 5.6 percent. Of these, 293 people were unvaccinated.

The 14-day rate is 441.92 per 100,000 inhabitants.

4,051 vaccinations were carried out yesterday and 1,440 were first doses. The coverage of adults who have been vaccinated at least once is 66 percent - 746,674 in total.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

