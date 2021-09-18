High demand for newly delivered Janssen coronavirus vaccines

People rushed to book doses of the one-shot coronavirus vaccine Janssen this week after six weeks without deliveries. In total, 4,200 doses arrived this week.

On Friday, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported there was a lot of interest in the vaccine at University of Tartu clinic.

"I was waiting for it because it's the fastest way to get this passport [coronavirus certificate]," Otto Bruno, who got the vaccine at the clinic on Friday, told AK.

Of the 250 Janssen vaccines that arrived in the city on Thursday, almost 200 had been booked on Friday morning.

"Yesterday we got the vaccine and in the evening we saw that most of the times had already been booked. This afternoon /.../ maybe there were three days with free times," said Tartu Vaccination Coordinator Tiina Teder.

More doses will be distributed across the country next week and the 10,000 doses Estonia has "borrowed" from Spain will arrive on Monday. Additionally, 4,800 doses will be sent by Janssen.

Maivi Parv, board member of the Estonian Health Insurance Fund, said: "More than 8,000 doses have already been ordered, we are ready to transport to all counties from Wednesday." 

Janssen is behind schedule on its deliveries and has so far only sent 46,000 of the promised 300,000 doses to Estonia. In October, 20,000 doses should arrive.

Editor: Helen Wright

