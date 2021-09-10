Survey: No changes in the amount of coronavirus in waste water

The amount of coronavirus remains stable at a high level, the latest results of the wastewater analysis led by the University of Tartu show.

Lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds of the University of Tartu Tanel Tenson said the amount of coronavirus detected in the samples taken from southern Estonia is double the index describing the average situation in Estonia.

The virus has also been slightly spreading in Harju County, where, compared to previous weeks, the virus amount has increased in smaller places.

"At the same time, the general level of virus is stable in Estonia, without remarkable increase or decrease. So we can expect the infection level to remain stable in the coming weeks," said Tenson.

This week, between September 6-10, coronavirus was not found in the samples collected from Pärnu County and Hiiumaa.

Wastewater samples are collected at the beginning of every week in all county centers, cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and, if necessary, in smaller settlements.

Wastewater sample results from September 6-10, 2021. Source: University of Tartu.

