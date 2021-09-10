Survey: No changes in the amount of coronavirus in waste water

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Wastewater treatment facility. (photo is illustrative) Source: ERR
news

The amount of coronavirus remains stable at a high level, the latest results of the wastewater analysis led by the University of Tartu show.

Lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds of the University of Tartu Tanel Tenson said the amount of coronavirus detected in the samples taken from southern Estonia is double the index describing the average situation in Estonia.

The virus has also been slightly spreading in Harju County, where, compared to previous weeks, the virus amount has increased in smaller places.

"At the same time, the general level of virus is stable in Estonia, without remarkable increase or decrease. So we can expect the infection level to remain stable in the coming weeks," said Tenson.

This week, between September 6-10, coronavirus was not found in the samples collected from Pärnu County and Hiiumaa. 

Wastewater samples are collected at the beginning of every week in all county centers, cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and, if necessary, in smaller settlements. 

Wastewater sample results from September 6-10, 2021. Source: University of Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Theater visits down 40 percent in Estonia for 2020

14:39

Kallas: We take official state MS Estonia investigation very seriously

14:31

Survey: No changes in the amount of coronavirus in waste water

14:06

Gallery: President Kaljulaid's state visit to Kenya

13:49

Opera director: Artists' designs not representative of finished project

13:20

Government updates COVID-19 risk matrix

12:56

Accelerated price growth causing state tenders to fail

12:50

How to prevent the virus crisis from becoming a fundamental rights crisis?

12:27

Statistics: Services imports, exports recovered to pre-crisis levels

12:09

Austrian authorities request help from Estonian court in ski doping trial

11:56

State's leading figures may get secure smartphones

11:24

Estonia continues OECD tax deal talks

10:49

Health Board: 150 hospitalized patients, 540 new covid cases, two deaths

10:38

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

10:12

Scientific council: Long way to go before restrictions can be dropped

09:46

Ott Tänak fifth in Rally Acropolis stage one

09:21

Estonia no match for Olympic champ France in final EuroVolley match

08:53

Tallinn local election candidate numbers issued at random Friday morning

08:35

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

08:11

Margus Hunt signs with Chicago Bears

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09.09

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

09.09

Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

08:35

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

09.09

Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

10:49

Health Board: 150 hospitalized patients, 540 new covid cases, two deaths

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

09.09

Finance ministry forecasts 2021 economic growth of 9.5 percent

09.09

Government creating framework to reform doctoral studies

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: