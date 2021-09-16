Hiiumaa planning €25,000 grant for young family doctors

Doctor helping a patient (picture is illustrative) Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Hiiumaa council will discuss giving family doctors a one-time grant of €25,000 to move to the island and practice medicine.

Doctors who move to the island and take up a list of local residents will be eligible for the grant.

The doctor must agree to work on the island for at least five years and to work five days a week. They can not have worked on the island during the last five years.

The grant would be allocated to one applicant per calendar year.

More than half of Estonia's doctors are near, or have reached, retirement age and recruiting for positions outside of cities has proved to be difficult in the past.

Editor: Helen Wright

