Plan to permanently open Tallinn lighthouses to public

News
Tallinn's upper lighthouse.
Tallinn's upper lighthouse. Source: Marina Karasva
News

The Transport Administration aims to find a business interested in opening Tallinn's lighthouses to visitors. The so-called upper lighthouse near Lasnamäe should be opened first, while the one nearer the sea will require renovation to the tune of over €1 million.

While vessels can come safely into the harbor by keeping Tallinn's two lighthouses in their sights, those approaching the lighthouses by foot will only find a locked door.

The lower lighthouse on the edge of Kadriorg Park and its auxiliary buildings are overgrown with weeds and one could easily assume it is deserted were it not for the light shining out of the second floor window. The upper lighthouse near the Pae High School is in much better condition.

"Public interest in visiting the lighthouses has been considerable," said Andres Unn from the Transport Administration, adding that groups have been allowed to visit the lighthouse on three occasions this year.

At the same time, the lower lighthouse on Valge tänav has more potential. If a company willing to take over management of the lighthouses is found, it will have to renovate two Tsarist residential buildings and a few other auxiliary buildings there.

"We expect an integral vision tied to the lighthouse's history. A part of it could be a museum," Unn said, quickly admitting that revenue from a museum is not enough to pay for the lighthouse's upkeep. "There could be other activities to help pay for the renovation and maintenance."

The complex could sport a cafe, workshops or seminar premises as long as the lighthouses themselves are open to the public for at least 30 hours a week. The Transport Administration expects more ideas to be proposed at the tender, which will be announced in spring.

Market research is underway to gauge how much rent companies would be willing to pay for use of the lighthouses. The partner will have to fix up the buildings, while the real estate will belong to the state after the 20-year rental period.

"We want to have a contract inside 2024," Unn said, adding that the upper lighthouse could be opened to the public six months after a contract is signed. The lower lighthouse requires two or three years of work before it can be opened, he said.

The buildings' original appearance needs to be restored, while the contractor must also keep in mind that both lighthouses have to work 24 hours. No visitor should be allowed to stand in front of the torch.

Unn said that opening lighthouses to the public is a long-term project for the Transport Administration. People can already access 11 lighthouses in different parts of Estonia.

In Hiiumaa, lighthouses are maintained by the local government, while NGOs are in charge of relevant efforts elsewhere.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:02

Estonia funding post-amputation rehab courses for Ukrainian healthcare workers

20:55

Suspended border traffic puts brakes on Narva's new €15 million transit road

20:40

Kallas: EU must focus on strengths, flexibility to be competitive

20:27

Harry Potter star Josh Herdman: Playing a bad guy is not enjoyable

20:14

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

20:08

Gallery: Ballet schools from across Estonia participate in Rakvere gala

19:41

Two killed in traffic collision in Kuusalu Municipality

19:40

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

19:22

Opposition parties want to see prime minister's income declarations

18:52

Gallery: Tallinn passenger port's new Terminal A design unveiled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

12:25

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

08:42

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

08:18

Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

16:02

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: