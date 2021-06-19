Gallery: Estonia's Vilsandi Island lighthouse opens to the public

From Friday, tourists can visit Estonia's westernmost lighthouse on Vilsandi Island in Saare County.

Vilsandi lighthouse is the 13th lighthouse open to the public, Kaido Padar, director general of the Transport Board, told ETV's current affairs shows "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday.

"Our wish is to open as many lighthouses as possible to introduce Estonian maritime culture to everyone who is interested, especially now in the summer, when people discover beautiful and distant places in Estonia," said Padar.

Vilsandi lighthouse was built in 1809 and is the third oldest lighthouse in Estonia after Kõpu and Suurupi. The lighthouse has been using an LED lantern developed in Estonia since 2016.

The lighthouse opens after two years of extensive renovation work costing €70,000.

