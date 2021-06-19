Gallery: Estonia's Vilsandi Island lighthouse opens to the public

News
Vilsandi Lighthouse.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

From Friday, tourists can visit Estonia's westernmost lighthouse on Vilsandi Island in Saare County.

Vilsandi lighthouse is the 13th lighthouse open to the public, Kaido Padar, director general of the Transport Board, told ETV's current affairs shows "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday.

"Our wish is to open as many lighthouses as possible to introduce Estonian maritime culture to everyone who is interested, especially now in the summer, when people discover beautiful and distant places in Estonia," said Padar.

Vilsandi lighthouse was built in 1809 and is the third oldest lighthouse in Estonia after Kõpu and Suurupi. The lighthouse has been using an LED lantern developed in Estonia since 2016. 

The lighthouse opens after two years of extensive renovation work costing €70,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Ministry wants to promote use of e-receipts in private sector

15:29

Gallery: Estonia's Vilsandi Island lighthouse opens to the public

15:05

Sweden to conduct new dives to Estonia ferry wreck this summer Updated

14:33

Prosecutor: Supreme Court decision may stop some proceedings

13:27

Gallery: Center Party introduces local election pledges

12:48

Ratas: With today's tax base, Estonia cannot continue as a welfare state Updated

11:47

Blue-green algae detected in Tallinn's Harku Lake

10:25

Health Board: 30 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

09:44

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party's support is falling

09:36

Kallas criticizes board for failing to condemn insults in Riigikogu

08:11

Temperature to hit 30 degrees on Saturday, weather warning issued

18.06

Riina Solman still undecided on Isamaa Tallinn mayoral bid

18.06

Cabinet leans towards keeping under-scrutiny rural body as separate entity

18.06

Estonian actress joins cast of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla"

18.06

City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

18.06

Supreme Court: State cannot demand telephone communication data

18.06

Director general of Education, Youth Board to resign in August

18.06

Wastewater analysis shows low level of coronavirus

18.06

Vanilla Ninja to release single 'Gotta Get It Right' after 13 year break

18.06

Party ratings: Reform most popular, but support falling

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: